Arlington, TX
6224 Vista Wood Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:23 PM

6224 Vista Wood Drive

6224 Vista Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6224 Vista Wood Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
You'll love this 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Covered patio, fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 18th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Vista Wood Drive have any available units?
6224 Vista Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 Vista Wood Drive have?
Some of 6224 Vista Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Vista Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Vista Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Vista Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 Vista Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6224 Vista Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6224 Vista Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 6224 Vista Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Vista Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Vista Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 6224 Vista Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Vista Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6224 Vista Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Vista Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 Vista Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

