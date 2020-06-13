If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6220 Castle Creek Road have any available units?
6220 Castle Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6220 Castle Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Castle Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Castle Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6220 Castle Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 6220 Castle Creek Road offer parking?
No, 6220 Castle Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 6220 Castle Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Castle Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Castle Creek Road have a pool?
No, 6220 Castle Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Castle Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 6220 Castle Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Castle Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 Castle Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6220 Castle Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6220 Castle Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
