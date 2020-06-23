All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 25 2019 at 9:01 PM

6211 Fannin Drive

6211 Fannin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6211 Fannin Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Fannin Farm

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,185 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Fannin Drive have any available units?
6211 Fannin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 Fannin Drive have?
Some of 6211 Fannin Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Fannin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Fannin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Fannin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6211 Fannin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6211 Fannin Drive offer parking?
No, 6211 Fannin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6211 Fannin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 Fannin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Fannin Drive have a pool?
No, 6211 Fannin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6211 Fannin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6211 Fannin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Fannin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 Fannin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

