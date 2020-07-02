All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6206 Kelly Elliott Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6206 Kelly Elliott Road
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:24 PM

6206 Kelly Elliott Road

6206 Kelly Elliott Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6206 Kelly Elliott Rd, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 Kelly Elliott Road have any available units?
6206 Kelly Elliott Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6206 Kelly Elliott Road currently offering any rent specials?
6206 Kelly Elliott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 Kelly Elliott Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6206 Kelly Elliott Road is pet friendly.
Does 6206 Kelly Elliott Road offer parking?
No, 6206 Kelly Elliott Road does not offer parking.
Does 6206 Kelly Elliott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 Kelly Elliott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 Kelly Elliott Road have a pool?
No, 6206 Kelly Elliott Road does not have a pool.
Does 6206 Kelly Elliott Road have accessible units?
No, 6206 Kelly Elliott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 Kelly Elliott Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6206 Kelly Elliott Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6206 Kelly Elliott Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6206 Kelly Elliott Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center