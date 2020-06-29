All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6203 Minuteman Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6203 Minuteman Lane
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:42 AM

6203 Minuteman Lane

6203 Minuteman Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6203 Minuteman Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,508 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4806557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 Minuteman Lane have any available units?
6203 Minuteman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6203 Minuteman Lane have?
Some of 6203 Minuteman Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 Minuteman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6203 Minuteman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 Minuteman Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6203 Minuteman Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6203 Minuteman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6203 Minuteman Lane offers parking.
Does 6203 Minuteman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 Minuteman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 Minuteman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6203 Minuteman Lane has a pool.
Does 6203 Minuteman Lane have accessible units?
No, 6203 Minuteman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 Minuteman Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6203 Minuteman Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center