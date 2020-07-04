Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home updated clean and well kept with large backyard and storage building. all flooring is either laminate or tile. Convenient to Public Transportation, shopping schools and highways
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 Gettysburg Drive have any available units?
6201 Gettysburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Gettysburg Drive have?
Some of 6201 Gettysburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Gettysburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Gettysburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.