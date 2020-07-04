All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:53 PM

6201 Gettysburg Drive

6201 Gettysburg Drive
Location

6201 Gettysburg Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home updated clean and well kept with large backyard and storage building. all flooring is either laminate or tile. Convenient to Public Transportation, shopping schools and highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Gettysburg Drive have any available units?
6201 Gettysburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Gettysburg Drive have?
Some of 6201 Gettysburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Gettysburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Gettysburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Gettysburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Gettysburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6201 Gettysburg Drive offer parking?
No, 6201 Gettysburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Gettysburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Gettysburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Gettysburg Drive have a pool?
No, 6201 Gettysburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Gettysburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 6201 Gettysburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Gettysburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Gettysburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

