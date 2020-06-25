All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:27 AM

620 Denali Drive

620 Denali Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 Denali Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Denali Drive have any available units?
620 Denali Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Denali Drive have?
Some of 620 Denali Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Denali Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 Denali Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Denali Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 Denali Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 620 Denali Drive offer parking?
Yes, 620 Denali Drive offers parking.
Does 620 Denali Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Denali Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Denali Drive have a pool?
No, 620 Denali Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 Denali Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 Denali Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Denali Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Denali Drive has units with dishwashers.

