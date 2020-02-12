Rent Calculator
Arlington, TX
616 Cousins Lane
616 Cousins Lane
616 Cousins Lane
Location
616 Cousins Lane, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
charming duplex for rent!!!! close to all shopping!!!!! Super easy application process!!!! 2 bed 2 bath!!!!!! fenced backyard!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Cousins Lane have any available units?
616 Cousins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 616 Cousins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
616 Cousins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Cousins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 616 Cousins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 616 Cousins Lane offer parking?
No, 616 Cousins Lane does not offer parking.
Does 616 Cousins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Cousins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Cousins Lane have a pool?
No, 616 Cousins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 616 Cousins Lane have accessible units?
No, 616 Cousins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Cousins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Cousins Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Cousins Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Cousins Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
