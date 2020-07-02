HOUSE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH NEW FLOORING AND NEW PAINT. LOCATED IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH NEARBY SOUTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE. INTERSTATE I-20 AND I-360 NEARBY WITH GREAT SHOPPING CENTERS LOCATED JUST SOUTH NEAR GRAND PRAIRIE ARLINGTON CROSS ROADS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6126 Vancil Drive have any available units?
6126 Vancil Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6126 Vancil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6126 Vancil Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.