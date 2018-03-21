612 Lillard Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Arlington offers fresh paint neutral paint and upgraded hard surface flooring. Nice kitchen appliances and refrigerator for tenants use. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with approval and additional deposit.