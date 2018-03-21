612 Lillard Road

Very nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Arlington offers fresh paint neutral paint and upgraded hard surface flooring. Nice kitchen appliances and refrigerator for tenants use. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with approval and additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Street.
