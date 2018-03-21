All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:45 PM

612 Lillard Road

612 Lillard Road · No Longer Available
Location

612 Lillard Road, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Arlington offers fresh paint neutral paint and upgraded hard surface flooring. Nice kitchen appliances and refrigerator for tenants use. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with approval and additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Lillard Road have any available units?
612 Lillard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Lillard Road have?
Some of 612 Lillard Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Lillard Road currently offering any rent specials?
612 Lillard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Lillard Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Lillard Road is pet friendly.
Does 612 Lillard Road offer parking?
Yes, 612 Lillard Road offers parking.
Does 612 Lillard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Lillard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Lillard Road have a pool?
No, 612 Lillard Road does not have a pool.
Does 612 Lillard Road have accessible units?
No, 612 Lillard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Lillard Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Lillard Road has units with dishwashers.

