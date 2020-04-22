All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:45 PM

6109 Kingswood Drive

6109 Kingswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6109 Kingswood Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Large living area with wood laminate floors and fireplace! French doors open to large backyard with covered patio. Carpets in all bedrooms .Great Neighborhood with acclaimed Wood Elem. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Kingswood Drive have any available units?
6109 Kingswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Kingswood Drive have?
Some of 6109 Kingswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Kingswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Kingswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Kingswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Kingswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6109 Kingswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Kingswood Drive offers parking.
Does 6109 Kingswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Kingswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Kingswood Drive have a pool?
No, 6109 Kingswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Kingswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6109 Kingswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Kingswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Kingswood Drive has units with dishwashers.

