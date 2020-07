Amenities

Unique, updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with Shiplap inspired design! Cozy dining room with wood burning fireplace, large kitchen with plenty of room and partially open to dining room. Features updated in (2017) include paint, flooring including carpet, vinyl wood flooring in living area, and some tile, water heater, appliances in kitchen and updated bathrooms with updated shower! Large backyard with covered patio and large shed. This is a must see!