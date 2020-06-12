All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6105 Seese Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6105 Seese Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 10:12 PM

6105 Seese Drive

6105 Seese Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6105 Seese Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 Seese Drive have any available units?
6105 Seese Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6105 Seese Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Seese Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Seese Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6105 Seese Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6105 Seese Drive offer parking?
No, 6105 Seese Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6105 Seese Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 Seese Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Seese Drive have a pool?
No, 6105 Seese Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6105 Seese Drive have accessible units?
No, 6105 Seese Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Seese Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 Seese Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 Seese Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 Seese Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center