6104 Brookfall Dr

6104 Brookfall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6104 Brookfall Dr, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6104 Brookfall Dr Available 03/16/19 ~~Newly Renovated 4bd/2ba Single Family Home in Arlington~~Stainless Steel Appliances~Granite Counter Tops~Gorgeous New Flooring Throughout~ - Gorgeous Single Family Home located in quiet Arlington neighborhood! Luxurious stainless steel appliances paired with beautiful white cabinets. Granite counter tops and updated tile back splash makes the kitchen a place to be! Cozy wood burning fireplace sets the mood in the spacious living room. All updated flooring throughout. Don't miss out on this dashing home!!

Coming Soon!!! Apply TODAY!

Elegant 4/2 Single Family Home FEATURING:

1654 sq ft (+/-)
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Granite Counter Tops Throughout
Modern Light Fixtures and Faucets
Dining Area
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Oven/Stove
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Pantry
Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookups
Master Suite
Large Walk-In Master Closet
Double Sinks in Both Bathrooms
Ceiling Fans in Each Bedroom
Wood Burning Fireplace
NEW Carpet
NEW Wood Floor-like Tile
Attached 2-Car Garage
Wood Fenced Back Yard
ENORMOUS Back Yard- Great for your family !!!

Convenient Arlington Location:
Right Off I-20 and Collins
Minutes to Shopping, Entertainment, and Dining

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423
*Owner Agent *

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

(RLNE3844225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

