6104 Brookfall Dr Available 03/16/19 ~~Newly Renovated 4bd/2ba Single Family Home in Arlington~~Stainless Steel Appliances~Granite Counter Tops~Gorgeous New Flooring Throughout~ - Gorgeous Single Family Home located in quiet Arlington neighborhood! Luxurious stainless steel appliances paired with beautiful white cabinets. Granite counter tops and updated tile back splash makes the kitchen a place to be! Cozy wood burning fireplace sets the mood in the spacious living room. All updated flooring throughout. Don't miss out on this dashing home!!
Elegant 4/2 Single Family Home FEATURING:
1654 sq ft (+/-)
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Granite Counter Tops Throughout
Modern Light Fixtures and Faucets
Dining Area
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Oven/Stove
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Pantry
Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookups
Master Suite
Large Walk-In Master Closet
Double Sinks in Both Bathrooms
Ceiling Fans in Each Bedroom
Wood Burning Fireplace
NEW Carpet
NEW Wood Floor-like Tile
Attached 2-Car Garage
Wood Fenced Back Yard
ENORMOUS Back Yard- Great for your family !!!
Convenient Arlington Location:
Right Off I-20 and Collins
Minutes to Shopping, Entertainment, and Dining
