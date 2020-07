Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Arlington has just been freshly painted with neutral paint. Upgraded hard surface flooring throughout, ceiling fans and nice fixtures.

Bathtub is being resurfaced and bathroom counter tops being replaced. Nice brick fireplace and 2 inch blinds. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposits

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.