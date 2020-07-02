608 East Williamsburg Manor, Arlington, TX 76014 Stoneridge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has recently been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 E Williamsburg Mnr have any available units?
608 E Williamsburg Mnr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 E Williamsburg Mnr have?
Some of 608 E Williamsburg Mnr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 E Williamsburg Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
608 E Williamsburg Mnr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 E Williamsburg Mnr pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 E Williamsburg Mnr is pet friendly.
Does 608 E Williamsburg Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 608 E Williamsburg Mnr offers parking.
Does 608 E Williamsburg Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 E Williamsburg Mnr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 E Williamsburg Mnr have a pool?
No, 608 E Williamsburg Mnr does not have a pool.
Does 608 E Williamsburg Mnr have accessible units?
No, 608 E Williamsburg Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 608 E Williamsburg Mnr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 E Williamsburg Mnr has units with dishwashers.
