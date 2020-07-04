Rent Calculator
602 Valencia Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM
602 Valencia Drive
602 Valencia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
602 Valencia Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Valencia Drive have any available units?
602 Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 602 Valencia Drive have?
Some of 602 Valencia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 602 Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
602 Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 602 Valencia Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 602 Valencia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 602 Valencia Drive offers parking.
Does 602 Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 602 Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 602 Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 602 Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Valencia Drive has units with dishwashers.
