Home
Arlington, TX
602 N East Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
602 N East Street
602 North East Street
No Longer Available
Location
602 North East Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled two bedroom, one bath duplex with off street parking & 8' privacy fence. Near Arlington Stadium, shopping, and close to major highway. Applicant to verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 N East Street have any available units?
602 N East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 602 N East Street have?
Some of 602 N East Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 602 N East Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 N East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 N East Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 N East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 602 N East Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 N East Street offers parking.
Does 602 N East Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 N East Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 N East Street have a pool?
No, 602 N East Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 N East Street have accessible units?
No, 602 N East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 N East Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 N East Street has units with dishwashers.
