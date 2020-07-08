All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 602 N East Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
602 N East Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:24 AM

602 N East Street

602 North East Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

602 North East Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled two bedroom, one bath duplex with off street parking & 8' privacy fence. Near Arlington Stadium, shopping, and close to major highway. Applicant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 N East Street have any available units?
602 N East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 N East Street have?
Some of 602 N East Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 N East Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 N East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 N East Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 N East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 602 N East Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 N East Street offers parking.
Does 602 N East Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 N East Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 N East Street have a pool?
No, 602 N East Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 N East Street have accessible units?
No, 602 N East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 N East Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 N East Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center