602 Matt Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM
1 of 5
602 Matt Lane
602 Matt Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
602 Matt Ln, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex with large front parking area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Matt Lane have any available units?
602 Matt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 602 Matt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 Matt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Matt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 602 Matt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 602 Matt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 602 Matt Lane offers parking.
Does 602 Matt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Matt Lane have a pool?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 602 Matt Lane have accessible units?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Matt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Matt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
