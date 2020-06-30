All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 602 Matt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
602 Matt Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

602 Matt Lane

602 Matt Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

602 Matt Ln, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex with large front parking area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Matt Lane have any available units?
602 Matt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 602 Matt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 Matt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Matt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 602 Matt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 602 Matt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 602 Matt Lane offers parking.
Does 602 Matt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Matt Lane have a pool?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 602 Matt Lane have accessible units?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Matt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Matt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Matt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center