All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 602 Lochngreen Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
602 Lochngreen Trail
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:57 PM

602 Lochngreen Trail

602 Lochngreen Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

602 Lochngreen Trl, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in gated community. Bedrooms upstairs. Walk-in attic. A lot of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have any available units?
602 Lochngreen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Lochngreen Trail have?
Some of 602 Lochngreen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Lochngreen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
602 Lochngreen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Lochngreen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail offer parking?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have a pool?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have accessible units?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Lochngreen Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center