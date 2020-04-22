Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
602 Lochngreen Trail
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:57 PM
1 of 13
602 Lochngreen Trail
602 Lochngreen Trl
·
No Longer Available
Location
602 Lochngreen Trl, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in gated community. Bedrooms upstairs. Walk-in attic. A lot of storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have any available units?
602 Lochngreen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 602 Lochngreen Trail have?
Some of 602 Lochngreen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 602 Lochngreen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
602 Lochngreen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Lochngreen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail offer parking?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have a pool?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have accessible units?
No, 602 Lochngreen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Lochngreen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Lochngreen Trail has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
