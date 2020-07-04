All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 Ambarella Street

602 Ambarella Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 Ambarella Street, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac. It has a 4th bedroom that could even be a wonderful office. There is a formal living & dining areas as well as the family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Ambarella Street have any available units?
602 Ambarella Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Ambarella Street have?
Some of 602 Ambarella Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Ambarella Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 Ambarella Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Ambarella Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 Ambarella Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 602 Ambarella Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 Ambarella Street offers parking.
Does 602 Ambarella Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Ambarella Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Ambarella Street have a pool?
No, 602 Ambarella Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 Ambarella Street have accessible units?
No, 602 Ambarella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Ambarella Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Ambarella Street has units with dishwashers.

