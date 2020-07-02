Rent Calculator
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:19 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
601 S Elm Street
601 South Elm Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
601 South Elm Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great loft style home with a large closet! Located within walking distance of UTA! Unit available is 605
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 S Elm Street have any available units?
601 S Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 601 S Elm Street have?
Some of 601 S Elm Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 601 S Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 S Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 S Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 S Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 601 S Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 S Elm Street offers parking.
Does 601 S Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 S Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 S Elm Street have a pool?
No, 601 S Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 S Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 601 S Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 S Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 S Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
