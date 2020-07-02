All apartments in Arlington
601 S Elm Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:19 PM

601 S Elm Street

601 South Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 South Elm Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great loft style home with a large closet! Located within walking distance of UTA! Unit available is 605

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 S Elm Street have any available units?
601 S Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 S Elm Street have?
Some of 601 S Elm Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 S Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 S Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 S Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 S Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 601 S Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 S Elm Street offers parking.
Does 601 S Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 S Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 S Elm Street have a pool?
No, 601 S Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 S Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 601 S Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 S Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 S Elm Street has units with dishwashers.

