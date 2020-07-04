601 Connally Ter

Amenities

This 4 beds, 2 baths, newly renovated home has large windows that provide plenty of natural light, complimenting the new flooring, paint and updates. With new appliances in the kitchen. The large, fenced-in backyard boasts room for adults to relax, children to play and small pets to run around. 4 beds, 2 baths, 1 car garage with a split master in the heart of Arlington. Driving distance to UTA, Arlington Municipal Court, AT&T Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas, Churches, and many more. Easy access to I-30, 360, and I-20