6003 Hollyleaf Drive
6003 Hollyleaf Drive

6003 Hollyleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Hollyleaf Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings, laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite countertop which leads to a breakfast nook! French doors leading out to backyard with a wooden deck, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Hollyleaf Drive have any available units?
6003 Hollyleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6003 Hollyleaf Drive have?
Some of 6003 Hollyleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Hollyleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Hollyleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Hollyleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6003 Hollyleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6003 Hollyleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6003 Hollyleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 6003 Hollyleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Hollyleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Hollyleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 6003 Hollyleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Hollyleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 6003 Hollyleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Hollyleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6003 Hollyleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

