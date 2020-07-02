Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6000 Fenwick Lane
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:09 PM
1 of 9
6000 Fenwick Lane
6000 Fenwick Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Arlington
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
6000 Fenwick Lane, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6000 Fenwick Lane have any available units?
6000 Fenwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6000 Fenwick Lane have?
Some of 6000 Fenwick Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6000 Fenwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Fenwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Fenwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6000 Fenwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6000 Fenwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Fenwick Lane offers parking.
Does 6000 Fenwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Fenwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Fenwick Lane have a pool?
No, 6000 Fenwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Fenwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 6000 Fenwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Fenwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 Fenwick Lane has units with dishwashers.
