Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Conveniently located off Cooper and Park Row near UTA this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is within walking distance of the college. Also nearby is the Highlands shopping and restaurant district as well as quick access to I-20, Hwy 360 and I-30. Remodeling in progress - new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances. This property is real deal and will not last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.