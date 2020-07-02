All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5933 Timbercrest Drive

5933 Timbercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5933 Timbercrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Duplex Property is well maintained and has many upgrades. It is located in great location near newly built elementary school Glenn Harmon and at center of shopping area. Had front and back yard and patio and carport for 2 cars parking. Landlord paid for yard maintemance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Timbercrest Drive have any available units?
5933 Timbercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5933 Timbercrest Drive have?
Some of 5933 Timbercrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 Timbercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Timbercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Timbercrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5933 Timbercrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5933 Timbercrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5933 Timbercrest Drive offers parking.
Does 5933 Timbercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 Timbercrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Timbercrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5933 Timbercrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5933 Timbercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5933 Timbercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Timbercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5933 Timbercrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

