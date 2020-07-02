Duplex Property is well maintained and has many upgrades. It is located in great location near newly built elementary school Glenn Harmon and at center of shopping area. Had front and back yard and patio and carport for 2 cars parking. Landlord paid for yard maintemance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5933 Timbercrest Drive have any available units?
5933 Timbercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5933 Timbercrest Drive have?
Some of 5933 Timbercrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 Timbercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Timbercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.