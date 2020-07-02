5933 Timbercrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Duplex Property is well maintained and has many upgrades. It is located in great location near newly built elementary school Glenn Harmon and at center of shopping area. Had front and back yard and patio and carport for 2 cars parking. Landlord paid for yard maintemance.