5928 Sterling Green Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5928 Sterling Green Trail
5928 Sterling Green Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
5928 Sterling Green Trail, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated property with new floors thru out the entire home as well as new counter tops!
READY FOR RENT MARCH 18 OF 2019
great home a great opportunity for long term lease
Tennant to provide own refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have any available units?
5928 Sterling Green Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have?
Some of 5928 Sterling Green Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 5928 Sterling Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Sterling Green Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Sterling Green Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5928 Sterling Green Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5928 Sterling Green Trail offers parking.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Sterling Green Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have a pool?
No, 5928 Sterling Green Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 5928 Sterling Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5928 Sterling Green Trail has units with dishwashers.
