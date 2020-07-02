All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5928 Sterling Green Trail

5928 Sterling Green Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5928 Sterling Green Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated property with new floors thru out the entire home as well as new counter tops!

READY FOR RENT MARCH 18 OF 2019

great home a great opportunity for long term lease

Tennant to provide own refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have any available units?
5928 Sterling Green Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have?
Some of 5928 Sterling Green Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 Sterling Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Sterling Green Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Sterling Green Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5928 Sterling Green Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5928 Sterling Green Trail offers parking.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Sterling Green Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have a pool?
No, 5928 Sterling Green Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 5928 Sterling Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Sterling Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5928 Sterling Green Trail has units with dishwashers.

