5914 Santa Fe Drive

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1345 sq. ft., 1 story home in Arlington, TX! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets of counter space. Cozy living room. Spacious rooms. Nice backyard space. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



