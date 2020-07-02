All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5914 Santa Fe Drive

5914 Santa Fe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5914 Santa Fe Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1345 sq. ft., 1 story home in Arlington, TX! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets of counter space. Cozy living room. Spacious rooms. Nice backyard space. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 Santa Fe Drive have any available units?
5914 Santa Fe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5914 Santa Fe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Santa Fe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Santa Fe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5914 Santa Fe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5914 Santa Fe Drive offer parking?
No, 5914 Santa Fe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5914 Santa Fe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 Santa Fe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Santa Fe Drive have a pool?
No, 5914 Santa Fe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5914 Santa Fe Drive have accessible units?
No, 5914 Santa Fe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Santa Fe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 Santa Fe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5914 Santa Fe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5914 Santa Fe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

