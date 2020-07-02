All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 4 2019

5911 Kesler Drive

5911 Kesler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Kesler Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,560 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Kesler Drive have any available units?
5911 Kesler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Kesler Drive have?
Some of 5911 Kesler Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Kesler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Kesler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Kesler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Kesler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Kesler Drive offer parking?
No, 5911 Kesler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5911 Kesler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Kesler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Kesler Drive have a pool?
No, 5911 Kesler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Kesler Drive have accessible units?
No, 5911 Kesler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Kesler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Kesler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

