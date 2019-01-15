All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 27 2019

5907 Old Barn Drive

5907 Old Barn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5907 Old Barn Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,112 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Old Barn Drive have any available units?
5907 Old Barn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 Old Barn Drive have?
Some of 5907 Old Barn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Old Barn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Old Barn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Old Barn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5907 Old Barn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5907 Old Barn Drive offer parking?
No, 5907 Old Barn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5907 Old Barn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 Old Barn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Old Barn Drive have a pool?
No, 5907 Old Barn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Old Barn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5907 Old Barn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Old Barn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5907 Old Barn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

