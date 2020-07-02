All apartments in Arlington
5907 Cohoke Drive
5907 Cohoke Drive

5907 Cohoke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5907 Cohoke Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,180 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Great living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with deck, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Cohoke Drive have any available units?
5907 Cohoke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5907 Cohoke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Cohoke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Cohoke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5907 Cohoke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5907 Cohoke Drive offer parking?
No, 5907 Cohoke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5907 Cohoke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 Cohoke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Cohoke Drive have a pool?
No, 5907 Cohoke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Cohoke Drive have accessible units?
No, 5907 Cohoke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Cohoke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5907 Cohoke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5907 Cohoke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5907 Cohoke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

