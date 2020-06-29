Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:55 AM
5810 Santa Fe Drive
5810 Santa Fe Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5810 Santa Fe Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5810 Santa Fe Drive have any available units?
5810 Santa Fe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 5810 Santa Fe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Santa Fe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Santa Fe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 Santa Fe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5810 Santa Fe Drive offer parking?
No, 5810 Santa Fe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5810 Santa Fe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5810 Santa Fe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Santa Fe Drive have a pool?
No, 5810 Santa Fe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5810 Santa Fe Drive have accessible units?
No, 5810 Santa Fe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Santa Fe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5810 Santa Fe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5810 Santa Fe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5810 Santa Fe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
