Arlington, TX
5808 Thoreau Lane
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

5808 Thoreau Lane

5808 Thoreau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Thoreau Lane, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Thoreau Lane have any available units?
5808 Thoreau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5808 Thoreau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Thoreau Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Thoreau Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Thoreau Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5808 Thoreau Lane offer parking?
No, 5808 Thoreau Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Thoreau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Thoreau Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Thoreau Lane have a pool?
No, 5808 Thoreau Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Thoreau Lane have accessible units?
No, 5808 Thoreau Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Thoreau Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Thoreau Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 Thoreau Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 Thoreau Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

