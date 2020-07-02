All apartments in Arlington
5808 Fox Hunt Drive
5808 Fox Hunt Drive

5808 Fox Hunt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Fox Hunt Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,691 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Fox Hunt Drive have any available units?
5808 Fox Hunt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Fox Hunt Drive have?
Some of 5808 Fox Hunt Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Fox Hunt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Fox Hunt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Fox Hunt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5808 Fox Hunt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5808 Fox Hunt Drive offer parking?
No, 5808 Fox Hunt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Fox Hunt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Fox Hunt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Fox Hunt Drive have a pool?
No, 5808 Fox Hunt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Fox Hunt Drive have accessible units?
No, 5808 Fox Hunt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Fox Hunt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Fox Hunt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

