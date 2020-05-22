All apartments in Arlington
5715 Sandy Hook Lane
5715 Sandy Hook Lane

5715 Sandy Hook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Sandy Hook Lane, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Home in Arlington
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,211 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease

(RLNE4820389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Sandy Hook Lane have any available units?
5715 Sandy Hook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5715 Sandy Hook Lane have?
Some of 5715 Sandy Hook Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 Sandy Hook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Sandy Hook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Sandy Hook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5715 Sandy Hook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5715 Sandy Hook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5715 Sandy Hook Lane offers parking.
Does 5715 Sandy Hook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Sandy Hook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Sandy Hook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5715 Sandy Hook Lane has a pool.
Does 5715 Sandy Hook Lane have accessible units?
No, 5715 Sandy Hook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Sandy Hook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5715 Sandy Hook Lane has units with dishwashers.

