Arlington, TX
5715 Magnum Drive
5715 Magnum Drive

5715 Magnum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Magnum Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You won't find a better 4 bedroom home in Arlington! Location is fantastic. Huge open living and kitchen concept. Large Master, formal dining, formal living or office, lovely back yard. Call for an appointment to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Magnum Drive have any available units?
5715 Magnum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5715 Magnum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Magnum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Magnum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5715 Magnum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5715 Magnum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5715 Magnum Drive offers parking.
Does 5715 Magnum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Magnum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Magnum Drive have a pool?
No, 5715 Magnum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5715 Magnum Drive have accessible units?
No, 5715 Magnum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Magnum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Magnum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 Magnum Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 Magnum Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

