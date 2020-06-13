You won't find a better 4 bedroom home in Arlington! Location is fantastic. Huge open living and kitchen concept. Large Master, formal dining, formal living or office, lovely back yard. Call for an appointment to view today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5715 Magnum Drive have any available units?
5715 Magnum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5715 Magnum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Magnum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.