This house has been exceptionally well maintained & shows very well. Lots of new improvements, laminate floors, fence, sprinkler system. High ceilings, jetted tub with separate shower. ~Ready to move in~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5707 Autumn Wheat Trail have any available units?
5707 Autumn Wheat Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5707 Autumn Wheat Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Autumn Wheat Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.