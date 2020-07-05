Rent Calculator
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5703 Cherrywood Lane
5703 Cherrywood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5703 Cherrywood Lane, Arlington, TX 76016
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute and clean home within walking distance to desirable Ditto Elementary. Fresh paint, wood laminate floors throughout main areas, vaulted ceilings, and new granite in kitchen. Huge backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5703 Cherrywood Lane have any available units?
5703 Cherrywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5703 Cherrywood Lane have?
Some of 5703 Cherrywood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 5703 Cherrywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Cherrywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Cherrywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5703 Cherrywood Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5703 Cherrywood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5703 Cherrywood Lane offers parking.
Does 5703 Cherrywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 Cherrywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Cherrywood Lane have a pool?
No, 5703 Cherrywood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Cherrywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5703 Cherrywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Cherrywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5703 Cherrywood Lane has units with dishwashers.
