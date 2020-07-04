All apartments in Arlington
5700 Old Place Road

5700 Old Place Road · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Old Place Road, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Old Place Road have any available units?
5700 Old Place Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Old Place Road have?
Some of 5700 Old Place Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Old Place Road currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Old Place Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Old Place Road pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Old Place Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5700 Old Place Road offer parking?
No, 5700 Old Place Road does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Old Place Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Old Place Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Old Place Road have a pool?
No, 5700 Old Place Road does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Old Place Road have accessible units?
No, 5700 Old Place Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Old Place Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Old Place Road has units with dishwashers.

