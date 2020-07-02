A WELL MAINTAINED HOME. NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. GOOD SCHOOLS. CONVENIENCE LOCATION. A short drive to the Arlington Highland Mall. Spacious and open kitchen, large breakfast bar. Good size bedrooms with walk-in closets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5632 Creekhollow Drive have any available units?
5632 Creekhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
What amenities does 5632 Creekhollow Drive have?
Some of 5632 Creekhollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 Creekhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5632 Creekhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.