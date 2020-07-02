All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5632 Creekhollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5632 Creekhollow Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:20 PM

5632 Creekhollow Drive

5632 Creekhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5632 Creekhollow Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A WELL MAINTAINED HOME. NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. GOOD SCHOOLS. CONVENIENCE LOCATION. A short drive to the Arlington Highland Mall. Spacious and open kitchen, large breakfast bar. Good size bedrooms with walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5632 Creekhollow Drive have any available units?
5632 Creekhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5632 Creekhollow Drive have?
Some of 5632 Creekhollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 Creekhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5632 Creekhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 Creekhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5632 Creekhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5632 Creekhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5632 Creekhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 5632 Creekhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5632 Creekhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 Creekhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 5632 Creekhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5632 Creekhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5632 Creekhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 Creekhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5632 Creekhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center