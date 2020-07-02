Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5628 Fox Hunt Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
5628 Fox Hunt Dr
5628 Fox Hunt Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5628 Fox Hunt Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5628 Fox Hunt Dr, Arlington, TX 76017 - Description Coming Soon!
(RLNE4587976)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5628 Fox Hunt Dr have any available units?
5628 Fox Hunt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 5628 Fox Hunt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Fox Hunt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Fox Hunt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5628 Fox Hunt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5628 Fox Hunt Dr offer parking?
No, 5628 Fox Hunt Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5628 Fox Hunt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Fox Hunt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Fox Hunt Dr have a pool?
No, 5628 Fox Hunt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Fox Hunt Dr have accessible units?
No, 5628 Fox Hunt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Fox Hunt Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5628 Fox Hunt Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 Fox Hunt Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 Fox Hunt Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
