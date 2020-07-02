Nice size family room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Master bath has separate tub & shower. Fenced back yard. No dogs over 20 lbs. allowed. Agents see Rental Criteria in Transaction Desk for more instructions. Use TAR Application in Zipforms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5618 Colebrook Trail have any available units?
5618 Colebrook Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5618 Colebrook Trail have?
Some of 5618 Colebrook Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 Colebrook Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5618 Colebrook Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.