5616 Fox Hunt Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 6:58 AM
5616 Fox Hunt Drive
5616 Fox Hunt Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
5616 Fox Hunt Dr, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and well maintained home for lease in the heart of Arlington. Easy access to Interstate 20 and just minutes from The Arlington Highlands and Parks mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5616 Fox Hunt Drive have any available units?
5616 Fox Hunt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5616 Fox Hunt Drive have?
Some of 5616 Fox Hunt Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5616 Fox Hunt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Fox Hunt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Fox Hunt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5616 Fox Hunt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5616 Fox Hunt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Fox Hunt Drive offers parking.
Does 5616 Fox Hunt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Fox Hunt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Fox Hunt Drive have a pool?
No, 5616 Fox Hunt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Fox Hunt Drive have accessible units?
No, 5616 Fox Hunt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Fox Hunt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 Fox Hunt Drive has units with dishwashers.
