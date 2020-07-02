5612 Greenwich Drive

Amenities

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Adorable 1,544 sqft, 3 bed, 2 bath home in Arlington! Beautiful floors throughout! Great kitchen with breakfast area. Living room with brick fireplace! Master Suite with attached bathroom equipped with tub and shower! Backyard is nice and big, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



