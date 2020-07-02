All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5612 Greenwich Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5612 Greenwich Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 PM

5612 Greenwich Drive

5612 Greenwich Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5612 Greenwich Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 1,544 sqft, 3 bed, 2 bath home in Arlington! Beautiful floors throughout! Great kitchen with breakfast area. Living room with brick fireplace! Master Suite with attached bathroom equipped with tub and shower! Backyard is nice and big, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Greenwich Drive have any available units?
5612 Greenwich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5612 Greenwich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Greenwich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Greenwich Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 Greenwich Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5612 Greenwich Drive offer parking?
No, 5612 Greenwich Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5612 Greenwich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Greenwich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Greenwich Drive have a pool?
No, 5612 Greenwich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Greenwich Drive have accessible units?
No, 5612 Greenwich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Greenwich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 Greenwich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 Greenwich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 Greenwich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center