Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5611 Sarasota Drive
5611 Sarasota Drive

5611 Sarasota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5611 Sarasota Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,564 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Sarasota Drive have any available units?
5611 Sarasota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5611 Sarasota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Sarasota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Sarasota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 Sarasota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5611 Sarasota Drive offer parking?
No, 5611 Sarasota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5611 Sarasota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Sarasota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Sarasota Drive have a pool?
No, 5611 Sarasota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Sarasota Drive have accessible units?
No, 5611 Sarasota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Sarasota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 Sarasota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 Sarasota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 Sarasota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

