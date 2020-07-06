All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:40 AM

5610 Ridge Drive

5610 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5610 Ridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3-2-2 with extra dining or living area. Freshly painted and new carpet. Gas cooktop and Electric oven. Backyard has plenty of greenspace with trees. Application and Qualifications are On Line at www.arlingtonparkrealtors.com. Click on Application Form tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Ridge Drive have any available units?
5610 Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5610 Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5610 Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5610 Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5610 Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5610 Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5610 Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5610 Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5610 Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

