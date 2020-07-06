5610 Ridge Drive

Very nice 3-2-2 with extra dining or living area. Freshly painted and new carpet. Gas cooktop and Electric oven. Backyard has plenty of greenspace with trees. Application and Qualifications are On Line at www.arlingtonparkrealtors.com. Click on Application Form tab.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
