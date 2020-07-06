5610 Ridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 3-2-2 with extra dining or living area. Freshly painted and new carpet. Gas cooktop and Electric oven. Backyard has plenty of greenspace with trees. Application and Qualifications are On Line at www.arlingtonparkrealtors.com. Click on Application Form tab.