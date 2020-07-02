Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5606 Espanola Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:10 PM
1 of 16
5606 Espanola Drive
5606 Espanola Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5606 Espanola Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home with an eat at bar, wood burning fire place, and great location! You will be close to I-20, shopping and eating, the cute back patio is great for relaxing. New floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5606 Espanola Drive have any available units?
5606 Espanola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5606 Espanola Drive have?
Some of 5606 Espanola Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5606 Espanola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Espanola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Espanola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5606 Espanola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5606 Espanola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5606 Espanola Drive offers parking.
Does 5606 Espanola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Espanola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Espanola Drive have a pool?
No, 5606 Espanola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Espanola Drive have accessible units?
No, 5606 Espanola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Espanola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 Espanola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
