Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5605 Teal Ridge Drive have any available units?
5605 Teal Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5605 Teal Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Teal Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Teal Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 Teal Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5605 Teal Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5605 Teal Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5605 Teal Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Teal Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Teal Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5605 Teal Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Teal Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5605 Teal Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Teal Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5605 Teal Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5605 Teal Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5605 Teal Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
