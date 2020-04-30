5603 Fireside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom home in Southwest Arlington! Great curb appeal with swing entry garage & pretty courtyard area. Ceramic tile entry. Formal dining with wood floors. Sun room with French doors & ceramic tile between living area & master bedroom. Large living area with gas start fireplace. Bright kitchen has granite type counters, double oven, wood laminate floors & breakfast room. Cedar closet in master bedroom. Backyard has storage shed & patio. Photos taken when home was vacant. Tenant occupied until June 30, 2019.