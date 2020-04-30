All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:20 AM

5603 Fireside Drive

5603 Fireside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5603 Fireside Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom home in Southwest Arlington! Great curb appeal with swing entry garage & pretty courtyard area. Ceramic tile entry. Formal dining with wood floors. Sun room with French doors & ceramic tile between living area & master bedroom. Large living area with gas start fireplace. Bright kitchen has granite type counters, double oven, wood laminate floors & breakfast room. Cedar closet in master bedroom. Backyard has storage shed & patio. Photos taken when home was vacant. Tenant occupied until June 30, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 Fireside Drive have any available units?
5603 Fireside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 Fireside Drive have?
Some of 5603 Fireside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 Fireside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Fireside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Fireside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5603 Fireside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5603 Fireside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5603 Fireside Drive offers parking.
Does 5603 Fireside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 Fireside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Fireside Drive have a pool?
No, 5603 Fireside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5603 Fireside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5603 Fireside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Fireside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 Fireside Drive has units with dishwashers.

